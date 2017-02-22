Portal returned to Nazi Death Camp

Anonymous tip led to the return of the stolen Portal of Dachau.

The stolen portal of the German concentration camp of Dachau , which was found in Bergen last December, is back at the camp’s memorial site.

The gate with the infamous inscription “Arbeit macht frei” (work liberates), will henceforth be located inside the Dachau ‘s museum .

The Portal stolen from the camp as part of several extensive raids against the memorial, was retrieved from Bergen last December .

“Arbeit macht frei” stolen from Dachau

The portal is a replica of the original entrance to Dachau, replacing the original which disappeared after the war. The perpetrators are still at large and the Norwegian police completed the investigation of the theft without retrieving any fingerprints or DNA.

More than 41,000 people were exterminated in Dachau.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today