Possibility to vote on Sunday in 173 municipalities

In many municipalities, citizens can choose whether they would like to cast their vote on Sunday or Monday. But there are fewer areas that are offering two-day elections this year than in 2015.

In 173 municipalities offers you the ability to vote on both Sunday 10 September and/or Monday 11 September this year.

However, some municipalities, opening hours are somewhat limited on Sundays compared to Monday, where all voting stations will be open from kl. 9:00 to 21:00.

This year, fewer municipalities are offering two-day elections than were the elections in 2015, informs the Election Directorate.

