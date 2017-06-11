Postal Service employee charged with theft

Postal service employee charged with extensive bank card theft

A man previously employed by the Postal service in Østfold is charged with 67 conditions related to theft and misuse of bank cards.

The man was arrested in March. The case against him has grown in scale over the spring, writes Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad.

There has been discussion about theft case and abuse of nine bank cards.

“The investigation shows that there are now between 15 and 20 bank cards that have been stolen, and several of these have been abused afterwards,” said police commissioner Vidar Andersen at Halden Police Station.

The case was discussed in the TV 2 series Åsted Norway in March. It was assumed that someone had driven around and checked hundreds of mailboxes.

The police received more tips after the program, and the man was arrested. He is charged with running bankruptcy fraud since 2015.

