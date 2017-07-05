Potency pills are prescribed for 18 year olds

During the past seven years, the number of young men who’ve been receiving prescription drugs for sexual potency has almost doubled.

‘Young men make strict demands on themselves, and their own performance in bed,’ said sexologist, and counselor Trude Slettvoll Lien at the clinic for ‘Sex and Society’ to NRK news. She warned that doctors print prescription pills for young men.

‘Those who come to me have been to see their doctor first. Almost everyone has received a prescription for performance enhancement without further consultation. 18 and 20 year olds take the same medicine as 70 year olds,’ said Lien.

Figures from the Prescription Register show that from 2010 until today, the number of young men who have been prescribed performance enhancing drugs has almost doubled.

The general public’s chairman, Tom Ole Øren, believes that the increase is due to the fact that more young men now dare to seek medical advice than before.

Before that, this would have been more of a taboo subject. But, of course, we shouldn’t choose pills as a convenient way out. Before we print prescriptions for medication, we should always investigate if there is a physical or mental cause behind a condition’, said Øren to NRK news.

