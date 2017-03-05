Potent vodka removed from Canadian store shelves

Hundreds of vodka bottles were removed from Canadian stores when the authorities discovered that the alcohol content was a solid 81 percent.

The Vodka branded Georgia Bay was about twice as strong as indicated on the label. It was government inspectors who discovered its sky-high alcohol content.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says that 654 bottles was bottled before the vodka was diluted to the supposed 40 volume percent.

They said in a statement that there has been no report of people becoming sick of the extremely potent booze.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today