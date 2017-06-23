Powerful Norwegian rain forest warning to Brazil

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) is crystal clear: if Brazil increases deforestation, Norwegian subsidies to the country will be cut.

– I have today expressed concern that deforestation in Brazil has once again increased, and that Brazil is struggling to reduce environmental protection and reduction of protected areas, Solberg stated after a breakfast meeting with Brazilian President Michel Temer in Oslo on Friday.

– Our contribution to the Amazon Fund is based on the fact that we pay for results. Documented increased deforestation will result in reduced payments from Norway. If provisional figures for deforestation from 2016 are confirmed, it means reduced payment in 2017, she made firm.

Brazilian President Temer was greeted by a protest when he arrived at the meeting with Solberg. Many of the demonstrators bar on posters with slogans such as “Stop the destruction of the rainforest”, “Respect the rights of indigenous peoples” and “Protect human rights and democracy”.

Deforestation increased by almost 30 percent

Since 2011, Norway has invested several billion in the Amazon fund as a reward to Brazil for reducing deforestation – a measure thought to save the planet from major climate emissions.

However, figures from the Brazilian space research institute INPE have shown that deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon was 7,889 square kilometers in 2016, up by 29 percent compared with the previous year. This is the most disappointing figure in eight years.

Earlier this spring, environmental and climate minister Vidar Helgesen (Conservatives) wrote a letter to the Brazilian authorities and announced that payments will be suspended if Brazil can not show better results in the future.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today