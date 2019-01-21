Preparations for raising KNM Helge Ingstad continue

The work that must be done before the frigate, Helge Ingstad can be raised, has made a good progression this weekend say the Navy after delays on Friday due to bad weather.

The Navy reported on Saturday and Sunday that there had been “good progress”, and that diving operations to prepare for the lifting operation are ongoing so long as the weather permits.

The crane boom Rambiz is located at the site and performs the work of tightening up lifting chains for final attachment to the hull and to pull the last two lifting chains under the vessel so that it can be raised.

KNM Helge Ingstad is under water in the shoreline in Øygarden in Hordaland after a collision with the tanker, Sola TS, in early November. The salvage crew have for several weeks been working to secure the ship and make it ready to be lifted.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today