Preparations underway to exhume a body in an ongoing investigation

A part of the graveyard at the Randesund Church in Kristiansand is blocked off in preparation to exhume a body that has been buried in 15 years as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

Several sources tell VG that this will take place on Tuesday. The police believe that the 52-year-old man who was buried in 2002 was killed by his own daughter and hopes that postmortem investigation of the body could give a proper cause of death.

The daughter (42) has been sentenced at the end of September for killing her father in 2002 and her 67 year old partner in 2014.

Forensic scientist, Inge Morild says to the newspaper that it is possible to do a toxicological examination, on hair, tissue and bone marrow that has been buried for 15 years.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today