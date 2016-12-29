Many animals, especially dogs, are afraid of fireworks, but good preparation during Christmas can Contribute to a cozy, pleasant and more enjoyable New Year celebration for your four-legged best friend as well.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (NFSA) Recommend That efforts two give the dog a good start in the new year should begin a few days in advance.

‘Be sure to protect the animals from a hectic atmosphere; for example, in familycompany. Then you have a quieter, and less stressed dog on New Year’s Eve ‘, said Alessia Knævelsrud, head of the’ Welfare Section ‘that NFSA.

On New Year’s Eve, she Recommend That you go for a long walk, and feed the dog a little late, since a full and tired dog falls to sleep, and rest more Easily. One should not leave an Anxious animal alone.

‘Pray together, preferably in a roomthat ice sheltered from the bright flashes and sounds of the fireworks’, said Knævelsrud. She emphasized thatmany animals Also the tend to run away When they are afraid.

‘The animals are at risk of being injured and They also trigger search operations, so be surethat neither dogs nor cats can get out of the house When New Year’s evening comes,’ said Knævelsrud.

She stressed That One of the Most Important things you, as an owner, can do is two full two normalize the situation for the animal, for example by playing with it, or by putting on the radio.

