Agder prepares for power outages

Agder is prepared for power outages

A lot of heavy snow has been forecast, even in coastal areas of Agder in the next 24 hours. Agder Energi Nett is still standby, and recommends that customers should be prepared for power outages due to the weather.

There is a lot of heavy snow and ice on the power lines in several places, and power outages may occur if these break due to the weight. Snowy trees outside the cleared areas can also cause power outages if they bend or fall over the power lines.

Added heavy snowfall, combined with wind, increases the risk of power outages. The meteorologists report that the snow line could reach down to the coast, and Agder Energi Nett is prepared for power outages even in the coastal areas of Agder.

There will be the most snow coming down night before Sunday and in the early hours. In the event of a power failure, it will not be possible to use helicopters to detect where there are faults in the grid due to the weather. This means that it will take longer to find the faults, because the repairmen must then inspect the grid on foot. Due to the amount of snow in the terrain, it may therefore take time before the engineers can reach the correct places.

Need to be prepared

Agder Energi Nett recommends that customers be well prepared if there is a power failure by, for example, having alternative heating options, torches and candles available, tap water into containers if one is dependent on power for the water supply, etc. See also information from the Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Planning about how one can prepare for power outages.

In case of danger to life and health, the public must contact the municipality or emergency services.

Warns against low hanging power lines

Lots of heavy snow and ice causes power lines to hang at dangerously low heights in several places. If one comes across low hanging power lines, lines that have fallen to the ground, or trees that have fallen over the lines, it is important to keep distance – touching poses danger to life!

It is important for parents / guardians to inform children and young people that the power lines should not be touched, either with hands, ski poles, branches or anything else for that matter. It is also dangerous to be close to or touching vegetation that is in contact with the power lines.

