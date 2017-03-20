Preparing the world’s largest experiment

Norwegian Helene Muri is researching artificial clouds that can cool the planet in no time. It is far from an easy task.

– I guess we can start in ten years, if the world wants it.

It is much closer than many think, says Helene Muri squinting at the sun .Clouds paints part of the Oslo sky white on the day, but at times also allows the sun-rays through.

Perhaps the score is equal up there, but if Helene’s research one day becomes reality, the clouds will be the winners.

Day and night, the year round. Helene Muri is a Clouds Researcher at the University of Oslo (Department of Geosciences, Department of Meteorology and Oceanography), and member of a growing number of serious researchers who are trying to find an emergency solution to the climate problem.

Together the researchers prepares what could become the world’s largest experiment, with the entire globe as a laboratory, an experiment we can not possibly know the consequences of – before we all a part of it.

Here you can read how this experiment is getting closer to becoming reality. In on The journey is the world’s richest man, Bill Gates, – and an innocent balloon that creates global uproar.

You also get an insight into one of climate scientists – and perhaps even yours and mine -biggest dilemmas: Will the world really consider something as extreme as to fix the weather? Will people ever wish Helene Muri’s artificial clouds welcome in the sky?

This is Solar Radiation Management (SRM)

Solar Radiation Management (SRM) is solutions that can cool the planet by preventing solar radiation.

In practice it is about sun visors or artificial clouds that can reflect sunlight and heat back into space.

The technology does nothing with what has caused global warming, the large amount of CO2 in the atmosphere.

The technology is only in theory stage and has not been tested outdoors.

This article uses the term “climate-fixing ‘as synonymous with SRM.

Geo-engineering: This is a broader term, which embraces SRM and what is known as CDR: Carbon dioxide removal.

This involves capturing carbon dioxide directly from the emission source or to suck it out of the atmosphere.

CDR is often perceived as less controversial than SRM.

Geo-engineering was in 2009 defined by the Royal Society as “large-scale intentional intervention in the Earth’s climate system to prevent global warming.”

Source: yr.no / Norway Today