The President of the Parliament first to greet the King

King Harald celebrates his 80th birthday and the Royal Palace has now provided a greetings protocol. After the Politicians and Diplomats have written their greeting it will be made available to the public.

The Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, and the President of the Parliament, Olemic Thommessen, were the first to sign the Protocol at the Royal Palace in conjunction with King Harald’s 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Chief of Justice, Torill Marie Øie, will also write her greeting before a number of Ambassadors and other members of the Diplomatic Corps will visit the Palace in the same errand.

King Harald is as popular as never before on his 80th birthday. In a survey made by VG, 80 percent of the respondents, appropriately enough, said that they think that the King is doing a great job. The Royal family are currently on a winter vacation.

The Greeting Protocol at the Palace will also be available to the public for signing between 2 and 4 pm today. The Royal Family has also posted a greeting protocol on their website for those unable to stand in line in the Palace Square. The link to the protocol is http://www.kongehuset.no/protokoll.html?tid=140920&sek=26939

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today