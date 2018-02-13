Price to Astrid Nøklebye Heiberg

Norway’s oldest meeting parliamentary representative, Høyres Astrid Nøklebye Heiberg (81), was awarded the Go for It Prize for 2017 on Monday.

The award took place during the opening of the event “Digital 60 plus – for us who have lived for a while” at the Norwegian Theater in Oslo.

Heiberg moved up from being deputy when Nikolai Astrup became Minister for Development. From October 2013 to April 2016 she was Cabinet Secretary the Ministry of Health and Care.

