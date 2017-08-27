Record participation in Pride parade

High security and record participation in the Pride parade in Kristiansand

Participation was at a record high during the Skeive Sørlandsdager Pride Parade made its way through Kristiansand city center on Saturday.

“I think that many of those who have sat at home, before and supported us are at the party today. It’s amazing fun. Southern Norway needed this,” says the head of the Association for Gender and Sexual Diversity (FRI), Anna Charlotte Larsen, to NRK.

Due to the possibility of clashes and violence from counter demonstrations the police were armed. The parade, however, went on peacefully.

This year’s parade had the slogan “Take Kristiansand back” and has been described as what was most important after the Neo-Nazi group, The Nordic resistance movement, marched against what they called the “homolobby” in Kristiansand in July.

“Unfortunately the Nazis group paid us a visit this summer. It caused strong reactions. Therefore, it is particularly important to highlight this event this year. It’s amazing to see that so many have met up,” the city’s mayor, Harald Furre (H) said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today