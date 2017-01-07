Prince Harry took his girlfriend for a New year holiday to Tromsø

Prince Harry and girlfriend, Meghan Markle, took their first holiday together in Northern Norway according to several British newspapers. After celebrating the New Year with the British royal family the couple left London and traveled to the northern region to experience the Northern Lights.

They stayed in a cabin in, or near Tromsø, which overlooked the mountains, and joined a ‘sea safari’, whale watching, and saw ‘spectacular sunsets’, reported the British tabloid, The Sun.

According to a friend of the prince, they had an ‘unforgettable trip.’

‘It was not so obvious a choice as a beach or tropical island. There was a lot of thought behind it, and he wanted to make it as romantic and special as possible. He wanted to get away from it all and be together, just the two of them’, said the friend.

According to the report, the London-based Norwegian expedition leader, Inge Solheim, from Otta, had assisted the prince with the preparations, including the selection of a secluded cabin instead of a luxury hotel. Solheim has previously led expeditions with Prince Harry to both the South and North Poles.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today