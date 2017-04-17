Prince Harry underwent ‘total chaos’ over Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry says that for several years he tried to ignore his grief over his mother’s death, and that eventually he had to seek professional help to cope with his feelings.

In a rare, candid interview with the Daily Telegraph newspaper, the 32-year-old British prince talked of his mother’s death.

‘My way of dealing with it was to stick my head in the sand and refrain from thinking of my mother, because how could it help? It would only make me sad. It would not get her back’, said the prince, who was only 12 years old when Princess Diana died in 1997.

As a 28 year old, Harry first approached professional healthcare after urging from others, including major support from his older brother, Prince William.

‘It had been 20 years during which time I hadn’t thought about it, and then two years of total chaos. I didn’t know what was wrong with me,’ he said.

The prince says he has lately, again been faced with the grief of losing his mother, and the pressure that life as a royal entails.

‘I mostly don’t know how we royalty manage to preserve our sanity. I have no secrets, I’ve certainly been very close to total collapse several times’, he said.

A professor from London University who wished to remain anonymous, suggested that the guarantee of ‘very comfortable housing, transport, food, the best medical care that money can buy, all material needs catered for, and a lifetime of certain

employment’ might go part of the way toward buffering leading members of the aristocracy from realities that might otherwise send them over the edge into mental breakdown.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today