Prince Henrik of Denmark has passed away

The Danish royal house states that Prince Henrik has died in the early hours of Wednesday. The French-born prince was 83 years old.

Prince Henrik was admitted to Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen after flying home from Egypt on the 28th of January. He was examined for the royal house and was found to have a benign tumor in the left lung.

On Friday it became apparent that his condition was getting worse, and Crown Prince Frederik cut short his visit to the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

On Tuesday, Queen Margrethe’s husband was transferred to Fredensborg Castle, where he wanted to spend his last night. The next night the message was sent that he had passed away.

The Prince fell asleep at 23.18 Tuesday evening, with Queen Margrethe and his sons Frederik and Joachim around him, the Royal house states.

