Prince Henrik’s funeral in Denmark

It was a touched royal family who was present at Prince Henrik’s funeral service in Christiansborg’s Castle Church in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

“Prince of Denmark, from earth you have come , to earth you will be, from the earth you will rise again,” said the priest Erik Norman Svendsen, who was responsible for the service.

In addition, historic mills around the country churned in a so-called mourning position.

About 60 people were invited to the ceremony. In addition to Queen Margrethe and the rest of the royal family, a number of members of the Prince’s French family attended, as well as friends and representatives of the Danish administration.

Three choirs sang during the ceremony, which ended with the internment. The royal family and guests then attended a private gathering at Amalienborg Castle.

The funeral was marked by the fact that all church bells of the Danish Church rang for half an hour before the ceremony began and then again for half an hour afterwards.

Inside the church, the guests were greeted by an overwhelming scent from hundreds of bouquets and wreaths. In front of them all were a large wreath from the queen with the inscription «Daisy».

Prince Henrik died on Tuesday last week after a period of illness. He was 83 years old.

