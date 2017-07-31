Prince Sverre Magnus breaks his ankle

Prince Sverre Magnus is walking on crutches and has his foot in plaster after breaking his ankle in a bicycle accident.

 

‘I can confirm that Prince Sverre Magnus has broken his ankle after being unlucky when he was riding a bike,’ said Sven Gjeruldsen, Assistant Communications Manager at the Royal Court, to  VG newspaper.

The Prince had been on holiday on Dvergsøya outside Kristiansand, but Gjeruldsen didn’t want to comment further on the incident.

Prince Sverre Magnus was noted  when he yawned widely on the palace balcony during the King’s 80th birthday celebrations  on the 9th of May this year. On social media, the huge yawn was appreciated by over 15 million people, reported VG.

