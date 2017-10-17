Prince William and Duchess Kate will visit Norway in 2018

The British and Norwegian royal houses have announced that Prince William and Duchess Kate are to make an official visit to Norway early next year. The Norwegian royal family announced the visit on Tuesday on its official webpage.

Details around the final date of the visit or the program are to be determined. On Twitter, the British royal house reports that the Duke and Duchess will visit both Norway and Sweden.

On the 4th of September, the British royal house announced that Duchess Kate is pregnant with her third child.

The British royal house has visited Norway several times in the past. Queen Elizabeth made her first state visit to Norway in 1955, two years after she was crowned for queen. The next visit was in 1969, followed by one in 1981 and May 2001.

In 2012, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla came to Norway on an official visit for the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s 60th anniversary celebration on the throne.

Norwegian monarchs have been on four similar trips to the UK.

