Princess Ingrid Alexandra celebrates her 14th birthday

Youth school student, Asker girl and princess, Ingrid Alexandra turns 14 today, Sunday and she is at the threshold of her largest international exposure thus far.

Her birthday will be celebrated privately, NTB is informed by Assistant Communications Manager Sven Gjeruldsen from the Palace.

This has been the case for most of the birthdays of both princess Ingrid Alexandra and her brother, Prince Sverre Magnus. The Crown Prince wants to give his children a sheltered upbringing, balanced with being in the spotlight and the attention through public missions, especially for the princess, who is number two in line to the Norwegian throne after father, Crown Prince Haakon.

When Prince William and Dutchess Kate come to Norway early this February, they will visit Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s sculpture park. The royal couple and the Crown Prince will be there, but it will be both the princess and Queen Sonja, who will conduct the tour.

With massive interest from the media world, this will probably the most attention the 14-year-old from Norway will experience so far in her life.

Prior to the accreditation deadline for press and other media expires Wednesday, requests from all over Europe and even from Japan and China have already been received.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today