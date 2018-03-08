Princess Märtha Louise celebrates Rainbow Anniversary

A Royal assignment commanded Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise to travel to Sarpsborg, Norway yesterday, March 7th, to formally attend the 20th anniversary of Kurland Primary school’s Rainbow Program for the disabled.

Princess Märtha Louise often carries out official assignments for the Royal House of Norway into arenas of human disability. Beyond her Royal assignments, Princess Märtha Louise also founded and chairs Her Royal Highness Princess Märtha Louise’s Fund, a fund established by the Princess and purposed to grant monetary awards to non-governmental organisations that provide assistance to disabled children within Norway.

Kurland’s Rainbow Department is an education center offering alternative,1 – 7th primary grade education to children suffering from complicated disabilities.18 students currently receive specialized education tailored to their specific needs and abilities within the successful, 20 year old educational program.

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is the only daughter of Norway’s King Harald V and Queen Sonja. She stands fourth in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today