Princess Märtha Louise visited rheumatism centre

Princess Martha LouiseOSLO.Princess Martha Louise (L) and Secretary General of the NRF, Tone Granaas: Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 16. March 2017

Princess Märtha Louise was Wednesday to attend the commemoration of the national rheumatism day in Oslo.

– Today, at the National rheumatism day, we will focus on how life can be lived best in the closest relationships in spite of muscle- and skeleton diseases, the princess said in her welcome speech.

The theme for the day was health and family life when chronically ill, which were emphasised both by panel discussion and artistic performances.

Princess Martha Louise is the Norwegian High Protector for Rheumatism.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

