Princess Mette-Marit visited Stella women’s center today

Princess Mette-Marit visited Thursday Stella women’s center in to celebrate the center’s fifth anniversary.

Stella women’s center celebrated the anniversary in their new premises in Oslo. Crown Princess Mette-Marit was present, five years after she attended the opening. The princess was also involved in the planning and construction of the center.

Red Cross Oslo is running the women’s center, which aims to strengthen women’s ability to self-development, self-realization and increased participation in society.

Stellas aims mainly women immigrants, but it is also an opportunity for women who are experiencing challenges associated with health, lack of networks, poor economy or difficulties to get into the job market.

In 2016 the center had almost 6,500 different users, and according to the Royal family’s official website the feedback has been that these users have experienced an increase in mastery. The center offers a variety of courses including job consulting, Norwegian courses and reading practice.

