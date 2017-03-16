Princess Mette-Marit visited Stella women’s center today

Princess Mette-Marit visited Thursday Stella women’s center in to celebrate the center’s fifth anniversary.
Red Cross Oslo is running the women’s center, which aims to strengthen women’s ability to self-development, self-realization and increased participation in society.
Stellas aims mainly women immigrants, but it is also an opportunity for women who are experiencing challenges associated with health, lack of networks, poor economy or difficulties to get into the job market.
In 2016 the center had almost 6,500 different users, and according to the Royal family’s official website the feedback has been that these users have experienced an increase in mastery. The center offers a variety of courses including job consulting, Norwegian courses and reading practice.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
