30-year suspected of ordering murder complains about prison conditions

A 30 year old man who is accused of having ordered the murder of a 31-year-old on Ensjø in Oslo in 2012, complains about prison conditions.

The man was arrested in Dubai in 2015 and was extradited to Norway last year.

In a ruling by the Oslo District Court yesterday, concerning custody, it emerges that the 30-year-old, who is charged with having ordered the murder, over a long period of time has reported about what he thinks is unacceptable and unlawful prison conditions, writes VG. In the ruling, it is pointed out, among other things, that the man is isolated for between 22 to 23 hours a day, that he often has to switch cells; the cell is frequently searched, has no offer of education and has little opportunity for visits.

In the latest remand hearing, the man argued that the European Convention on Human Rights is violated. Oslo District Court states that the imposed restrictions are within the law.

Murder and murder attempt

– One year in isolation without court approval it is not sufferable, says defender for the man, John Christian Elden. He does not exclude litigation against the Penal Services in order to obtain relaxation in the correctional regime.

In 2014, a Portuguese citizen was arrested in the Netherlands, charged with shooting and killing 31-year-old Aqeel Shahzad and for attempted murder of the victim’s friend.

The murder case has now been sent to the Attorney General for assessment. It is not publicly known how many people are indicted in the case.

