Prison meetings and new interrogations in Oslo

Prison meetings and new interrogations after the shooting episodes in Oslo

Saturday, three of the four accused in connection with shootings in Oslo last week will be brought to prison meetings. All four arrested will also be questioned once again.

Two of the accused face to ordinary imprisonment meetings in Oslo District Court, while the third has accepted detention so that in his case, there will be a so-called office business without him being present. The first imprisonment meeting starts at 12.15, Oslo Court states.

The last of the four accused is likely to be presented for detention on Monday. None of the four detainees acknowledges guilt, informs their lawyers to NTB.

– We continue with more questioning even today, Saturday. As time goes by, we get more evidence, says the acting head of intelligence and investigation at the Oslo police, Audun Kristiansen, to NTB on Saturday morning.

He says that the police do not exclude more arrests and that they, among other things, want to come in contact with the person who can be seen on a surveillance video that VG has published on their website.

– We want to get in touch with the person in the video. There may be more arrests, but there may also be no more arrests in this case, says Kristiansen.

The first of the two shooting episodes in Oslo took place on Saturday afternoon last weekend near the park Birkelunden at Grünerløkka. A man was severely injured, and according to VG, this is a 30 year old kidnapped on Ljan on Nordstrand last autumn. No one was arrested in this case until the new shots were fired at an address in Sørkedalsveien on Majorstua in Oslo Thursday morning.

