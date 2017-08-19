A private celebration for Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s 44th birthday

The Crown Princess has her 44th birthday on Saturday, and as did Crown Prince Haakon, she’s chosen to celebrate the day without a public appearance.

‘Crown Princess Mette-Marit will celebrate the day privately, with family and friends’, said communication manager,Marianne Hagen at the Royal Palace, to NTB news agency.

As usual, the birthday coincides with the school start weekend. Prince Sverre Magnus’ school start begins one day before his big sister’s on Tuesday.

The Prince was on crutches with his foot in plaster after he broke his ankle in a bicycle accident at the end of July, but the Royal household can’t say if he’s out of the plaster before he starts 7th grade at the Montessori School in Oslo on Monday.

His big sister, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, unlike most others in Norway born the same year as the princess, won’t start at secondary school (ungdomsskole) on Tuesday, as she attends the International School at Bekkestua, which follows a different system.

Crown Prince Haakon will act as a reigning monarch in King Harald’s absence from the 23rd of August, while the King makes an official visit to the United States.

During that period, the Crown Prince will, among other things, go to Geneva on Thursday to attend the annual meeting of the Young Global Leaders (YGL) Foundation, the World Economic Forum’s Department for young global leaders, of which the Crown Prince has been in charge since 2005.

As opposed to last year, this year he appears to be home in Rekka for the prince and princesses wedding anniversary, their 16th,on August the 25th.

