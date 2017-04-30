Pro Lima demonstrations mark Trump’s 100 days in power

Several thousand people in many American cities demonstrate against Donald Trump’s climate policy.

In the capital Washington, large crowds Saturday afternoon headed down Pennsylvania Avenue, where the plan is to surround the White House.

According to the organizers, about 300 protest marches are planned in the same spirit around the United States.

Participants in the People’s Climate March protest against Trump’s reversal of many important measures intended to curb global warming.

Among the measures that Trump is in the process of scratching are the restrictions on mining, oil drilling and emissions from coal power.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, founder of Virgin Airlines, Richard Branson and former vice president Al Gore are among the celebrities expected to attend Saturday’s climate demonstration.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today