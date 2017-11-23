Problems with air traffic at airports in Oslo

Several hundred passengers had to stay overnight at a hotel, or at Oslo Airport

on Wednesday night due to cancelled flights because of winter weather.

Freezing rain led to a large number of cancellations, and delays at Oslo Airport on Wednesday. Many passengers were stranded at the airport.

‘We accommodated passengers in hotels. Due to the weather, the hotels became full during the evening, and passengers have had to stay overnight at the airport’, said press contact in SAS, Tonje Sund, to NTB news.

Sund stated that some hundred passengers were accommodated in hotels, while dozens of people had to stay at the airport.

On Thursday, weather conditions are better at the airport, but there will nevertheless be some delays.

‘There will be some cancellations today, as a result of the weather yesterday. It concerns flight times for pilots and cabin crew, how long they can work,’ said Sund.

More delays

Norwegian Airlines also had to send passengers to hotels instead of flights on Wednesday.

‘I don’t have an overview of how many passengers were affected, but know that many people had to go to hotels,’ said Daniel Kirchhoff, the press officer at Norwegian, to NTB news.

Although weather conditions look better at Oslo Airport today, Kirchhoff stated that there may be delays both in Oslo, and at airports in northern Norway due to the weather.

‘Passengers who may be affected will receive immediate notice from us,’ he said.

Cancelled flights in the north

The storm, Ylva, may cause problems in air traffic in Nordland and Troms throughout the day.

Air traffic is normal in Bodø and Tromsø, Gurli Høeg Ulverud announced at a press contact at

Avinor at 07.30. But in several places on Helgeland, cancelled departures have been reported.

Silje Bramvoll, communications manager at Widerøe, told VG newspaper that aircraft can neither leave, nor land at Brønnøysund, Sandnessjøen, Mosjøen and Mo i Rana airports. She said that cancellations will cause delays, as both aircraft, and personnel, are stuck in the wrong airports.

