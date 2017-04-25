Professor believes motorists should yield to cyclists

The legislation has to be amended so that cars have to make way for cyclists, says Professor at the National Trauma Register, Olav Røise.

– When you enter a crossroads on a bike where you today have to stop for cars, cyclists should instead be given the right of way, just as they have in Denmark, Olav Røise told NRK.

A report from the Directorate of Health shows that the risk of being injured in traffic is much higher for cyclists than for others in traffic, despite the fact that cyclists only account for a small part of road traffic. Nearly half of all injuries in traffic are cycling accidents.

– It is so badly laid out for cycling in Norway that there will be lots of conflicts, says Røise.

– The traffic culture, the whole picture and lack of organization make it dangerous, said the professor, who believes the solution is to change the legislation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today