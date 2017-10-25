Professors sends a protest letter about the Nobel Committee

Several Norwegian professors have signed a protest letter to the Parliament where they express that it ought to be experts, not politicians who should sit on the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.

– The Norwegian administration of the peace prize is an incredible scandal, and that should be realized. It’s getting more and more embarrassing, says professor of law Fredrik Heffermehl to Dagsavisen.

Together with 19 professors from the universities in Oslo and Bergen, he has sent a protest letter to the parliamentary president Olemic Thommessen (Conservatives). On behalf of the Nobel Peace Prize Watch, the letter encourages the Parliament to change the routines regarding the election of members for the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.

Heffermehl is raging over the fact that party veterans Carl I. Hagen and Inger-Marie Ytterhorn challenge each other over a seat for the Progress Party on the committee.

– When has Hagen ever shown any interest in global cooperation, he asks, and is even sharper towards Ytterhorn.

– Ytterhorn is extremely irrelevant. Just see what she’s saying: It’s fun to meet so many people. It all gets so petty, he continues. He refers to Ytterhorn’s statement that she met many exciting people in connection with the office.

Hagen rejects the statements and says there is hardly anyone qualifying according to Heffermehl’s requirements. He is supported by Ytterhorn.

– If Heffermehl draws such serious conclusions from one sentence, I almost feel sorry for him, she says.

The letter (in Norwegian) can be found here: http://www.nobelwill.org/Stortinget_171023_brev_om_valgkomiteen.pdf

SUPPORTING STATEMENT

The following professors at the legal faculties in Oslo, Bergen and Tromsø agrees with the view that the Parliament has a duty to consider The Nobel Prize’s purpose and elect to the Nobel Committee persons who have shown ability and the will to promote the specific peace work, the way to prevent new wars,as Nobel would support “the price of peacekeepers”.

Professor em. dr. philos. Kristian Andenæs, UiO

Professor dr. juris Finn Arnesen, UiO

Professor dr. juris Cecilia Marcela Bailliet, UiO

Professor mag.art. Nils A. Butenschøn, UiO

Professor dr. juris Thomas Eeg, UiB

Professor dr. juris Terje Einarsen, UiB

Professor dr. juris Gunnar Eriksen, UiT

Professor em. Stein Evju, UiO

Professor dr. juris Anne Hellum, UiO

Professor dr. juris Alf Petter Høgberg, UiO

Professor, PhD Jørn Jacobsen, UiB

Professor dr. juris PhD Sören Koch, UiB

Professor dr. juris Malcolm Langford, UiO

Professor dr. juris Alla Pozdnakova, UiO

Professor dr. juris Kirsten Sandberg, UiO

Professor, PhD Peter S. Smith, UiO

Professor dr. juris Trond Solvang, UiO

Professor dr. juris Jo Stigen, UiO

Professor em. dr. juris Aslak Syse, UiO

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today