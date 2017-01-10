Progress Party (FRP) considering opening for surrogacy

Progress Party (FRP) can be the first parliamentary party which allows for surrogacy.

NRK news been informed that a majority of the party program committee endorses the proposal.

Several sources told the channel that the proposal including statements such as “FRP will open for surrogacy.” But Deputy Chairman of the Program Committee, Harald T. Nesvik, points out that the committee is divided over surrogacy.

– There might be a possibility for interesting debates leading up to National Board and National Congress in the spring, says Nesvik in an email to news agency NTB.

Progress Party is the first party in Parliament which advocates surrogacy if program proposal is adopted at the party’s national convention in May.

