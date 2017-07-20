Prolonged detention for man indicted of rape

Prolonged detention for 30-year-old indicted of rape

A man in his thirties, charged with the rape of two girls under the age of 14 in Sunnmøre, gets prolonged detention.

– We need time to investigate the matter further. In our opinion there is no reason to change the indictment, says Police Prosecutor in Møre og Romsdal, Maria Vike Nørve, to Sunnmørsposten.

The man in his thirties was arrested in June and is charged with rape of children under the age of 14, the newspaper writes.

Repeated abuse

According to the police, the man has repeatedly abused two girls of school age. There supposedly exists information that other children have been victims of abuse from by the man. The police deem the sexual abuse case to be severe.

The accused is of African origin and came to Norway in 2015. Sunnmøre District Court emphasized in the ruling that there is a risk of further abuse if he released.

– We are looking very seriously at this issue. We are talking of repeated assaults of young children, and we have prioritized the issue this summer, says the Police Prosecutor.

The parents of the two girls reported the case, the police report.

