Prosecution seeks twelve years imprisonment for murderer

The prosecutor has sought for 12 years imprisonment for the man who has been referred to as ‘the assassin’ who carried out the Ensjø killings in 2012.

Attorney General, Kristin Røhne, believes the alleged murderer, a 39 year old Portuguese man, will have significant criminal charges.

“We believe that this could send an important signal to these types of criminal environments. This is a very serious matter, but at the same time, it will make a clear impression when sentencing in this way,” Røhne said.

Røhne asked for 19 years imprisonment for the 31 year old they believed ordered the murder. She also claimed prison sentences of 14 and 17 years for others accused of involvement.

The Portuguese man’s defence lawyer, Morten Furuholmen, still believes the claim is strict. He believes his client ran a big risk after he confessed everything and spoke other people into the case, reported TV 2 news.

“I’m not surprised at the level that the prosecutor has demanded. Much of the accusation is based on my client’s information’’, says Furuholmen.

Aqeel Shahzad was killed outside a petrol station at Ensjø in Oslo on the 13th of August 2012. The murder was ordered by one of the defendants in the case after a conflict in the criminal milieu in Oslo. The case started in Oslo District Court in January, and was finished on Thursday.

