Protests Mar Oslo A-ha Concert

A sold out concert at the Oslo Spektrum was marred with protests last Friday night as A-ha took the stage with Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket and Paul Waaktaar-Savoy.

AKULBI, the Co-operation Committee for Academic and Cultural Boycott of the State of Israel, held a protest outside of the Oslo Spektrum urging the band to cancel

a planned Israeli concert this coming June, 2018.

Friday nights concert at the Spektrum featured the legendary band and is part of an ongoing recording session of the famous “MTV Unplugged” series.

CLOSE FRIENDS PROMPT CAUTION

Close friends (a mix of Israeli, Norwegian & Palestinians have urged a-ha to cancel scheduled performances with Israeli musicians, David Oppenheimer and Danielle Ravitzki,have communicated with the group pressing for restraint.

Oppenheimenr & Ravitzki believe that Palestinians in Israel are struggling under an apartheid regime that suppresses Palestinian art and culture. They also declare that artists are prosecuted with closed theaters and adverse performing conditions.

ROYAL ORDER OF St. OLAV

The Norwegian group A-ha is arguably the largest successful exporter of music in Norway and has a history of #1 and top songs & albums.

The band members also have the distinction of being Knights of the 1st Class within the Royal Norwegian Order of St. Olav.

