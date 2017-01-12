PST: Growth of right-wing extremist in Trøndelag

The right-wing extremist groups in Trøndelag are growing, says PST. In Stjørdal people who work with the refugees say that they have noticed the development.

Trøndelag Leader of Police Security Service (PST), Per Einar Hollum said to Adresseavisen that they have noticed an increase in Trøndelag, but also in the rest of the country.

– The right-wing extremist groups in Norway are considered to be increasing. There is also an increase in the number of sympathizers who are not part of an organized right-wing extremist group, says Hollum.

Head of the Volunteer Center in Stjørdal, Hanne Myrvang, often receives threatening or offensive messages directed towards her on social media and thinks the reason is that she is working on the integration of refugees.

She has experienced receiving a swastika taped to her car and says that one of their volunteers was exposed to violence.

Tuesday, the Adresseavisen wrote about Hamed Yousefi (22) from Iraq who was made out to look like a terrorist in social media after he participated in skeet shooting which was organized by the Volunteer Center.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today