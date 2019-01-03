PST has been in Morocco after the double murder

Representatives from the Police Security Service (PST) have been in Morocco in connection with the murders of Norwegian Maren Ueland and Danish Louisa Vesterager.

“PST’s presence in Morocco is due to the possible association with the extremist group IS,” says senior adviser Annett Aamodt in PST to NRK.

A total of 15 people are charged with terrorism after the killings in the Atlas Mountains. The 15 were presented at a hearing in Morocco on Sunday. Another seven must meet in court later.

Norwegian Maren Ueland (28) from Bryne in Rogaland and Danish Louisa Vesterager Jespersen (24) was found murdered in a hiking area near the village of Imlil in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco on Monday 17 December.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today