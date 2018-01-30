PST: Possibility for terrorist attacks in Norway 2018

The police security service expects that a terrorist attack by extreme Islamists in Norway will take place in 2018.

PST presented its annual threat assessment on Tuesday. It is clear that extreme Islamists will continue to be the biggest terrorist threat to Norway. PST considers it possible that extreme Islamists will attempt to conduct terrorist attacks inside Norway in 2018.

– A terrorist attack, or an assault attempt is likely to be not very complex, that is, attacks by one to two people who use sting or firearms, vehicles or simple explosive devices, writes PST.

The danger of returning Syrians wanting to commit terrorist acts or strengthen the Islamic environment in Norway is being downplayed for the coming year. Due to the security situation in Syria, PST has not got updated figures for the number of Norwegian foreign fighters since 2015, but there are still about 40 people from Norway who have participated in the civil war.

– It is therefore considered unlikely that a larger proportion of Norway-led foreign warfare in the conflict area will return here in the coming year, states the threat assessment.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

