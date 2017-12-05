PST say no Islamic State fighters have returned to Norway for over a year

So far as the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) knows, no foreign fighters have returned to Norway from Syria for over a year.

‘Those who return after being part of ISIL must count on a prison sentence when they return. This has been the case since 2013’, said senior adviser, Martin Bernsen, of PST to Aftenposten newspaper.

In recent months, they have been on the run from Syrian forces along with other IS warriors. The question is, where are the estimated 18,000 to 20,000 fighters who are neither confirmed dead,nor have returned to their home countries.

PST estimates that hundreds of Norwegians travelled to Syria to join IS. Around 20 have been killed, while 40 have travelled back to Norway. Many have ongoing cases progressing in the judicial system,and several have already received sentences.

Bernsen emphasised that most of the returnees arrived back a while ago. Around 40 Norwegians are left in Syria.

‘It has been quite quiet for these Norwegians for a while now, and the information and intelligence is very uncertain. We can’t rule out that there will be more returns, but for now we do not see any signs of it,’ said Bernsen.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today