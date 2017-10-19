Norwegian Police Security Service believes that Norwegian Islamic State (IS) fighters are still alive

An IS connected Norwegian who was thought dead since 2014 could still be alive, according to the police security service (PST).

The man was reported killed on TV 2 in the autumn of 2014. The death was later also considered likely by the police during a later criminal case.

However, during the terrorism trial of a 34 year old from Verdal, PST reported that the allegedly dead IS Combatant could still be alive, reported Adresseavisen newspaper.

The man, a Norwegian citizen, must have been highly ranked in IS, holding a leadership position in the organisation when he was reported killed.

PST have now announced that the man spoke to his brother in law on the phone on the 21st of May this year.

There was also correspondence registered from February 2016.

Communication cofficer, Martin Bernsen, of PST, confirmed that the newspaper is still investigating the man for membership of a terrorist organisation.

Despite the authorities’ knowledge that the man in his late twenties is still alive, he is no longer on Interpol’s list of wanted terrorists, wrote the newspaper.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today