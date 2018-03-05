Putin: We have revealed over 400 spies

Over 400 spies were revealed in Russia last year, says Vladimir Putin. The Norwegian Frode Berg is among those who are charged with espionage in the country.

“They work hard with Russia, using state-of-the-art methods, spyware and technical spyware,” Putin said during a speech to employees of the Russian Security Service FSB Monday.

“Just last year, 72 intelligence officials and 397 foreign spy operations were stopped,” he summoned.

The 67-year-old Norwegain Frode Berg is among those Russia ia claiming to have revealed. The retired border guard was arrested by the FSB in Moscow on December 5th, with 3,000 euros in cash which he, on behalf of unnamed Norwegians, was about to give to a previously unknown person in Russia.

The FSB claims the money was payment to an agent and has charged Berg for espionage. The Norwegian, who is in custody in Russia, rejects the accusation and claims to have been locked in a trap.

Russia claims the United States will try to influence presidential elections later this year, but has not provided proof of this. The United States is on their side investigating statements about Russia’s involvement in last year’s US presidential election.

