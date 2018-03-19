Putin to Russia: “Thank You!”

In front of thousands of jubilant, flag-waving well wishers, victorious Russian President Vladimir Putin broadcast a speech thanking the millions of voters who re-elected him to a fourth term in office.

“I’m part of their team,’ a smiling Putin said during the televised speech from the Kremlin’s Manezj Square; ‘We’re a strong team.Millions-strong. Thank you.” said Putin, adding that his government will use its renewed mandate to work towards improving the lives of all Russians.

“I see our people’s confidence and hopes in this result,” he told the packed audience. Smiling and waving to the square, He then led the crowd with an unprecedented cheer: “Russia! Russia!”

75% MAJORITY

The television broadcast was President Putin’s first public address after being elected leader of the world’s largest nation for a fourth term. According to the Russian Election Commission, President Putin gained 75% of the vote from 50% of recorded ballots. By comparison, he garnered just under 63% majority votes (the then, all-time high for a Russian presidential election) during 2012’s elections.

The President of Russia is elected to a 6 year term, extended 2008 from a 4 year term, and can’t serve more than 2 terms consecutively.

