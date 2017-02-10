Putin wants to have a meeting with Trump in Slovenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is grateful that Slovenia offers to host his first meeting with Donald Trump.

Putin believes Slovenia is an “excellent” place for possible talks with Trump, since the country is also first lady Melania Trump’s homeland.

– It is of course not only depending on us, but we are ready for a conversation, said Putin, who spoke shortly after a meeting in the Kremlin with his Slovenian colleague Borut Pahor.

The Russian president said he looks forward to hear what Trump will do to repair the strained relations between the two countries. Putin even wants the relationship to “repair in all areas.”

– It’s all about trade and economic ties, issues related to security and conflict-ridden parts of the world and the fight against terrorism. Together we can help to resolve these issues, Putin said.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that he also looks forward to a possible conversation with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson.

The two will attend security conference in Germany next week. Lavrov said to TV channel NTV that Putin and Trump have agreed to meet, and that they have asked diplomats to arrange time and place.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today