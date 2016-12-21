Q Dairy is recalling skimmed milk

Q Dairy is recalling a batch of Q Milk Skimmed in 1 liter cartons.

The cartons in question are marked with the date 1/2/17 and dairy number 1599. Only these cartons on the date marking and this dairy number are being recalled.

The reason for the recall is that the milk has a quality issue that allows it to become sour before the expiration date.

Q Milk’s Skimmed 1 liter cartons with the same date marking and other dairy numbers have good quality, as do all other milk from the company.

The cartons in question were sent to stores in Eastern Norway, Sogn og Fjordane, Møre og Romsdal, Trøndelag and Nordland.

Consumers who purchased the cartons are asked to throw the milk away.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

—————-