Queen Sonja dazzled at DNT’s anniversary celebration

Turglade Queen Sonja was an honored guest for the Norwegian Tourist Association (DNT) on Friday which sparked a big celebration for the organization’s 150 years jubilee.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) also participated in the celebration named Tidenes Turfest, which was marked at the Oslo Spektrum on Friday. The queen shared several of her many walking and hiking experiences in a conversation with Anne Lindmo, who was the evening’s hostess.

On the stage were Lars Vaular, Odd Nordstoga, Ole Paus, Henrik Mestad, Eva Weel Skram, Nils Petter Molvær and Daniel Kvammen.

Since 1868, DNT has been the advocate of the easy outdoor life. Today, the association has over 300,000 members and 57 local member associations.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today