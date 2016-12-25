Queen Sonja is at home with a cold

Queen Sonja did not participate in worship in Holmenkollen Chapel on Christmas Day due to illness. Two other queens in the European royal families have also became ill during Christmas.

The reason is that Queen Sonja (79) has suffered a cold,according to what Dagbladet was told outside the chapel.

The castle’s communications manager Marianne Hagen told VG that the Queen is at home. She would not comment on the condition of the queen further.

Yearly worship

Every year the royal family goes to worship at Holmenkollen Chapel. There they were this year welcomed by pastor Jon Petter Heesch and texts were read by Inger Merethe Magnus.

But this Christmas King Harald (79) together with Crown Prince Haakon (43), Crown Princess Mette-Marit (43) and their two children, Ingrid Alexandra (12) and Sverre Magnus (11) arrived without the queen at their side.

Queen Silvia and Elizabeth

The message came a day after it became known that Sweden’s Queen Silvia (73) was hospitalized. According to the royal family, she had a cold for a while, and was brought to the hospital because she felt dizzy.

The queen was in the hospital until Sunday for security reasons, but is now back home in Drottningholm Castle.

Wednesday Buckingham Palace informed the public that Queen Elizabeth (90) and Prince Philip (95) were both suffering heavy cold and had to cancel the annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham manor.

Eventually they felt better however and went anyway to the estate by helicopter, but the traditional Christmas morning service the queen ussaully hold was cancelled.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

