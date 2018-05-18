Queen Sonja sunbathed in May the 17th sunshine

Sun shone and Queen Sonja waved in Oslo on the national day. For the fiftieth consecutive year, the queen greeted the schoolchildren from the castle balcony.

In 1968 she stood for the first time among the royals and upheld the now over 100 years old tradition in in the castle. Then, she was Sonja Haraldsen and was

newly engaged with the then crown prince Harald.

King Harald and the Crown Prince’s family were also at the palace and waved to the children’s parade in Oslo, where 119 schools participated by holding high their traditional flags.

Extra patriotic

Østensjø School, celebrating their 100th anniversary, received the honor of goind first in the parade, followed by Nordseter and Skøyenåsen, celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Large parts of the country could also enjoy good bunad weather, with sun but not too much warmth on the national day.

In Bergen, sun and cloudless skies created a brilliant framework for the people’s party. As usual, Prime Minister, Erna Solberg was among the foremost on the march.

“There is a special atmosphere in Bergen on the 17th of May. The mountains are extra patriotic’’, she said to VG newspaper.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today