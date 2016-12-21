Queen visited addicts in Marcus Thrane House

Queen Sonja visited Marcus Thrane House in Oslo. There she met with drug users in the capital for a Christmas lunch.

Marcus Thrane Homes Torshov is a low threshold house in Oslo for active drug users. The intention is to provide users with a secure place while mapping their needs and circumstances and help users further with appropriate measures.

The Mayor of Oslo Marianne Borgen attended the visit with Queen Sonja. The queen and the mayor toured the house and they met several residents during their Christmas lunch.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

