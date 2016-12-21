Queen visited addicts in Marcus Thrane House

TOPICS:
Queen Sonja visited Wednesday Marcus Thrane Hus in OsloQueen Sonja visited Wednesday Marcus Thrane Hus in Oslo.Photo: Terje Bendiksby / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Joseph Tatone 21. December 2016

Queen Sonja visited Marcus Thrane House in Oslo. There she met with drug users in the capital for a Christmas lunch.

Marcus Thrane Homes Torshov is a low threshold house in Oslo for active drug users. The intention is to provide users with a secure place while mapping their needs and circumstances and help users further with appropriate measures.

The Mayor of Oslo Marianne Borgen attended the visit with Queen Sonja. The queen and the mayor toured the house and they met several residents during their Christmas lunch.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

—————

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Queen visited addicts in Marcus Thrane House"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*