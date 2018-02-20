Quiet 81th anniversary of King Harald

After last year’s great markings of King’s 80th Birthday, the monarch has tuned this one down all the way.

In the middle of the winter holidays in Oslo, King Harald will turn 81, in a week without official engagements for the royal household.

“The day will be celebrated privately,” says Sven Gjeruldsen, Deputy Communications Manager at the Palace, opposite NTB. He does not want to elaborate on what the royals are doing during the winter vacation.

Enough is enough

The Norwegian royal house always shields private holidays and anniversaries, but in recent years the markings of the Constitution’s 200th anniversary, the 25th anniversary of the royal couple on the throne followed by their 80th birthdays have been duly celebrated. During the Christmas program “The Royal Family 2017” on NRK, the king said he feels that the celebrations in 2018 will be sharply reduced. Even their Golden Wedding Anniversary, on August 29, will be toned down.

“It’s going to be a family anniversary, I think. Norwegian family anniversary, the king said, and received support from Queen Sonja.

“Enough is enough,” he said.

Heater coats

The next major engagement for the royal couple will be the state visit to Argentina. They will travel to the world’s eighth largest country in early March, a little while before the official program starts on March 6th. During the three-day program, there will be formal events, cultural events and political meetings on bilateral relations. The purpose is to facilitate business and trade with a country in strong economic growth.

The royals will contribute with speeches, and the queen will also tie ribbons with Norwegian and Argentinian colors, a symbolic act in view of the fact that Norwegian airline starts domestic flights in Argentina.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

——-