Rails closed until Sunday

Efforts to stabilize soil on the so-called Østfoldbanen, meant to give people of the south east transportation in the direction of Oslo , leads to cancelations and delays. One of the rails will be closed until Sunday.

It will be trains available, but some departures are discontinued and there expected a delay on a number of trains between Oslo and the south. One of the tracks will be unavailable until Sunday, Bane Nor says in a statement.

Experts Tuesday examined the place where a landslide occurred, and work has commenced to stabilize the ground.

– Part of the work consists of removing soil and rocks, responsible for communications in Bane Nor, Randi Folke-Olsen said.

Parts of Østfoldbanen was closed Tuesday morning after unforeseen soil movements were detected at the east end of Oslo Central

The irregularities were discovered during work at 7:30 am.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today