Rails closed until Sunday

Efforts to stabilize soil on the so-called Østfoldbanen, meant to give people of the south east transportation in the direction of Oslo, leads to cancelations and delays. One of the rails will be closed until Sunday.
It will be trains available, but some departures are discontinued and there expected a delay on a number of trains between Oslo and the south. One of the tracks will be unavailable until Sunday, Bane Nor says in a statement.
Experts Tuesday examined the place where a landslide occurred, and work has commenced to stabilize the ground.
– Part of the work consists of removing soil and rocks, responsible for communications in Bane Nor, Randi Folke-Olsen said.
Parts of Østfoldbanen was closed Tuesday morning after unforeseen soil movements were detected at the east end of Oslo Central
The irregularities were discovered during work at 7:30 am.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
